Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 328,462 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,462 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 1.79% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

