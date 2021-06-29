Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,449.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,318.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

