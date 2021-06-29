Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 279,895 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 3.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Loews worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. 3,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,067. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,362.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

