Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,444.70. 23,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,354.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

