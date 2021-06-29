Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,240 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. 33,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $113.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

