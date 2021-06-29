EUNO Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $156.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00909247 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,243,298,434 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

