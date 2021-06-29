Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

