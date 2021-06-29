EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $71,413.56 and approximately $128,473.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00211723 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00703888 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.