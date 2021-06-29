Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.97 ($32.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.22. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

