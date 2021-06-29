Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

