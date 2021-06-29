Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $27.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.83% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

EXEL opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 726,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

