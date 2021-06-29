ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $108.66 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 3524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

Specifically, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

