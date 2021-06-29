Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) CFO Periclis Pericleous Sells 31,900 Shares

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,849 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

