Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.