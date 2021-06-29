Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

