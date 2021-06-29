Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $409.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects advertising revenues to grow in the rest of 2021. For second quarter of 2021, it expects year-over-year revenue growth to remain stable or modestly accelerate compared with the growth rate in the first quarter of 2021. However, Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.45.

FB stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $992.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,301,567 shares of company stock valued at $736,112,879. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

