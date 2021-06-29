FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. 2,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $294.17.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

