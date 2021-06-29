Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $76.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

