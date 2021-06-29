FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FAT stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 285,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,775. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -140.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

