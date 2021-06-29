Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.92. 624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

