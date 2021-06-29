Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 451.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

