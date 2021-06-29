Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 52,447 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

