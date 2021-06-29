Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 781 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.