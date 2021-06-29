Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.67% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.29. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

