Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of GoHealth worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOCO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

