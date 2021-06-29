Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.99. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

