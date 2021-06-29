Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Ingles Markets worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

