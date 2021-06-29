Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

