FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

