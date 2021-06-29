Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €64.45 ($75.82) and last traded at €64.40 ($75.76). 13,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.20 ($75.53).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.41.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.