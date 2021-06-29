Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.00. 18,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 51,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

About Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

