Financial Analysis: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.46%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.90 -$106.17 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 40.82 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Upstart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital -13.13% 3.51% 1.88% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.