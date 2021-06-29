Financial Survey: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 10.98 $126.72 million $0.05 970.60 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.93 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 48.16% 6.21% 1.77% Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The company's Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.