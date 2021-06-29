Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the May 31st total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.