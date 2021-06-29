First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

