First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

