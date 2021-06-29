First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.97. 9,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.