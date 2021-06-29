First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 180,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

