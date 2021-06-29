First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,621. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

