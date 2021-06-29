First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,381 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

