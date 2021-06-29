First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 761 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.30. 155,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.