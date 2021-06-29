First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 86.6% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FAM remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,179. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
