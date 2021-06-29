First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 86.6% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAM remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,179. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

