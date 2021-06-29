First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

