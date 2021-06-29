First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of FSD opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
