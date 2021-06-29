First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 30,960.0% in June

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 30,960.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FNY opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

