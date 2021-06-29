First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FEI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

