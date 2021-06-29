First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
NYSE:FEI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
