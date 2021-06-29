First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 367,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,666. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

