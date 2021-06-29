First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0896 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

FCT stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

