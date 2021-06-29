FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $37.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NYSE FE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

