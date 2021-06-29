FLIP Price Reaches $0.0043 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $240,449.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.